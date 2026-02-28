Canada PM backs US strikes on Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed support for US strikes targeting Iran, saying Tehran has failed to dismantle its nuclear programme and cease support for militant groups, AFP reports.

“Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,” Carney said in a statement issued from Mumbai, where he is on an official visit.

“Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has neither fully dismantled its nuclear program, halted all enrichment activities, nor ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups,” the statement added.