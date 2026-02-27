Any further provocation by Afghan Taliban and terrorist groups to be met with decisive response: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement has said that any further provocation by the Afghan Taliban regime or by terrorist groups “will be met with a measured, decisive and befitting response”.

FO said that the actions taken by Pakistan were for “its right to self-defence and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, as well as that of the wider region and beyond”.

“Any further provocations by the Taliban regime, or attempts by any terrorist group to undermine the security and welfare of the people of Pakistan, will be met with a measured, decisive and befitting response,” the FO said in its statement.