4-5 Afghan Taliban checkposts destroyed in late-night retaliatory action at Arandu border, says official
Lower Chitral Deputy Commissioner Rao Hashim Azim has told Dawn that four to five Afghan Taliban checkposts were destroyed in retaliatory action by security action at the Arandu border late on Thursday night.
He said small and heavy weapons were employed during the skirmish, which began after unprovoked firing from the Afghan side.
The situation remains tense in Chitral’s Arandu Valley, with intermittent firing being reported.