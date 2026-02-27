Leadership across political spectrum ‘absolutely clear’ there can be no space for terrorism: DG ISPR

DG ISPR, when asked whether the PTI-led KhyberPakhtunkhwa provincial government was working in “coordination” with armed forces during the operation, said that all political leadership were on the same page regarding the issue of terrorism.

“Let there be no doubt that whatever political division we may have, whatever perspectives we may have, all political parties, all political leaderships are absolutely clear that there is no space for terrorism or its facilitation in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR stressed.

“The National Action Plan was made with the consent of all political parties, and they have always respected it,” he said.