Pakistan’s response to Afghan Taliban’s aggression has been ‘measured but decisive’, FM Dar tells Egyptian counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, during which they exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), FM Dar underlined during the phone call that Pakistan’s response has been “measured but decisive to unprovoked aggression”.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the region, and agreed to remain in touch on evolving developments, the FO said.