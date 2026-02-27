PM Shehbaz briefed on Afghanistan situation at GHQ

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been given a detailed briefing on the Afghanistan situation at the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The statement quoted the PM as saying: “There should be zero tolerance towards the collusion between Fitna-al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban, and their malicious activities. The acts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij against Pakistan are unacceptable.”

He affirmed that the armed forces of Pakistan, under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, were prepared to defend the country at all times.

“Pakistan knows how to defend itself against any aggression,” he said, and lauded the professional capabilities of the armed forces for repelling the attacks on borders.

“The entire nation is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces for defending the country,” he said.