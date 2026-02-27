DG ISPR says Afghan Taliban regime need to make ‘clear choice’ between standing with terror organisations or with Pakistan

DG ISPR called on the Afghan Taliban to make a “choice” between Pakistan and terrorist organisations.

“I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice — choose between TTP, BLA, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, terrorists and terrorist organisations and between Pakistan,” the military spokesperson said.

“Pakistan has made it clear before, it is not something new,” he said.

“Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear — it will always be Pakistan over everything.”