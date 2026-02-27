Nowhere that harbours Afghan terrorists will be safe: DG ISPR

The DG ISPR has stated that Pakistan’s response to terrorism anywhere in the country will be that no place in Afghanistan that harbours terrorists and their protectors will be safe.

“It must be made clear that if there is terrorism in any place, any city in Pakistan, any suicide bombing — the way they claim that they’ll do it … then, wherever there are not just terrorists but their guardians and those who protect them, none of their places will be safe either. Then we also have the equal rights.”