Locations selected for ‘no civilian collateral damage,’ says DG ISPR

The DG ISPR says that 22 locations in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktika were selected as specific targets for the attack.

“All these targets were very carefully selected based on intelligence,” he said. “They are military targets and great care was exercised so that there is no civilian collateral damage.”

He said that these targets included “core headquarters of Afghan Taliban forces, brigade headquarters, battalion headquarters, sector headquarters, ammunition depos, logistic bases, and refuges that provide shelter to terrorists and facilitators.”