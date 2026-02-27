Karachi on ‘high alert’, security arrangements underway at all sensitive installations: Karachi police

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General Azad Khan has said that orders have been issued to put the entire city on high alert, according to the spokesperson for the Karachi Police.

“The police chief has directed to make security arrangements at all sensitive installations, important government and semi-government offices, important buildings, airports, railway stations, bus terminals and other public places more stringent and effective,” the spokesperson’s statement said.

“Orders have also been issued to increase intelligence in mosques, madrasas, imambargahs and other potentially sensitive areas and to further strengthen mutual communication and coordination at the police station level.”

Khan has also directed district and zonal police officers to tighten patrolling, picketing and blockade measures, while ensuring effective surveillance by establishing specific points for random snap checking.

“Karachi Police is taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens and is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation,” the spokesperson added.