Sindh government in complete coordination with federal government, armed forces: Sindh home minister

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul-Hassan Lanjar has issued a statement saying that in view of the current situation, the security of the entire province “should be on high alert”, according to spokesperson Sohail Ahmed Jokhio.

“There is no compromise on the defense, sovereignty and security of the beloved homeland,” he said, adding that Pakistan reserves the constitutional, legal and moral right to protect its borders.

“The professionalism, courage and sacrifice of the security forces are a source of pride for the entire nation,” he said.

Lanjar added that the Sindh government is in complete coordination with the federal government and the armed forces on the issue of national security, saying that “every possible step will be taken for national stability, peace and sovereignty”.

He urged the nation to avoid rumors and “adopt responsible behaviour” by demonstrating unity, discipline and solidarity.