Turkish FM discusses conflict with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi and Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan in separate calls with counterparts from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, a Turkish diplomatic source said according to Reuters.

A post by the Foreign Office (FO) adds that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underscored that Pakistan responded befittingly to unprovoked Afghan aggression.

“Both leaders emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on evolving developments,” the FO said.