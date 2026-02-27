E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Drone attack in KP’s Swabi injures schoolgirl

Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 02:54pm
PESHAWAR: A schoolgirl has been injured while other children narrowly survived the first ever drone attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district today.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Numan confirmed the attack when contacted, saying that a heavy police contingent immediately reached the venue where the attack took place.

The incident occured in Pabbini, a village in the mountainous region of Gadoon Amazai, while children were playing near the government girls’ higher secondary school.

According to Numan, the injured girl has been taken to the hospital.

The drone caused panic among residents of the village, who gathered in large numbers at the site of the attack.

It was also not clear that who was the target but the officials said that it seemed that the girls’ school was on the radar, as the girls were returning home when the attack took place.

ASP Numan said, “It was a self-made drone that also contained explosives which caused the explosion. We are investigating the incident.”

The law enforcement agencies have collected the pieces of exploded drone which will be studied to determine the nature of the drone and its destructive capabilities.

The remains of a drone that attacked a girls’ school in KP’s Swabi district on Feb 27. — via Muqaddam Khan
