Protecting every inch of Pakistan is our national duty: KP CM Afridi

Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 02:33pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has addressed rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, emphasising the government’s commitment to security and public safety.

“The recent tension on the Pak-Afghan border is concerning; we are closely monitoring the situation,” Afridi said, underlining the seriousness of the developments.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve, stating, “Protecting every inch of Pakistan is our national duty; we will not allow anyone to compromise the security of border areas.”

Afridi added, “We condemn any kind of provocation and external aggression on the Pak-Afghan border; there will be no compromise on national security.”

He also highlighted ongoing coordination with relevant institutions, noting, “Protecting the people of border areas is the government’s top priority.”

The chief minister confirmed that the administration was taking proactive measures to safeguard lives and property in border districts. He acknowledged public concerns over the situation.

He further reassured citizens, “We will not leave the people of border areas alone under any circumstances,” while directing the administration “to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation”.

He concluded with a call for measured action, emphasising that “a responsible approach is essential for peace and stability”.

A photo of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. — Facebook/Muhammad Sohail Afridi
