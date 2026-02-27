E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Senate condemns Afghan aggression, praises bravery of Pakistan armed forces

Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 02:24pm
The Senate of Pakistan has passed a resolution saying it “unequivocally condemns” the recent acts of aggression and hostile cross-border actions from Afghanistan, and that any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security will be met with a “firm, proportionate and decisive response”.

The resolution, a copy of which is available with Dawn, also pays tribute to the “bravery, professionalism and sacrifice” of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement personnel “who stand vigilant in defence of every inch of the homeland”.

The Senate also expressed “deep disappointment” that Pakistan continues to face “hostile rhetoric, cross-border violations, and the persistent presence of anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil”, instead of reciprocal goodwill for hosting millions of Afghan nationals and advocating for Afghanistan’s stability at international fora.

“The Senate stands united, beyond political divides, in defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty and supports all necessary measures undertaken by the state to safeguard its territorial integrity and national honour,” the resolution added.

