E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Gold heads for seventh straight monthly gain on safe-haven demand

Reuters Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 05:15pm
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins in London, Britain—Reuters/File
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins in London, Britain—Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Gold prices were largely steady on Friday, on track for their seventh straight month of gains as uncertainty over US tariff policies and tensions between the US and Iran boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold edged down 0.1 per cent to $5,181.18 per ounce by 08:37 GMT. The metal has climbed 6.5pc so far in February, bringing gains for the seven months to a whopping 58pc.

US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.1pc at $5,198.10.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell to a three-month low on the day, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold.

“There are two things (supporting gold). First is the tariff uncertainty which is there in the market right now, and on the other hand, the Iran and the US situation,” said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

The United States and Iran held indirect talks in Geneva on Thursday over their long-running nuclear dispute, with the Omani mediator saying the two sides had made progress.

They plan to resume negotiations with technical-level discussions scheduled next week in Vienna.

“The latest rounds of talks have not produced a clear outcome, leaving geopolitical risks present but not escalating. This has kept gold at elevated levels, though it has not yet provided sufficient momentum to establish a sustainable bullish trend,” said Linh Tran, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com.

The US began collecting a temporary new 10pc global import tariff on Tuesday. However, the rate will rise to 15pc for some countries, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said.

On the data front, the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased slightly last week, but the unemployment rate was steady in February.

Spot silver rose 1.7pc to $89.87 per ounce, and was headed for a 6.2pc gain on the month.

Spot platinum climbed 4.1pc to $2,365.33 per ounce, a four-week high, while palladium gained 2.1pc to $1,821.28.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe