E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Security placed on high alert in Mohmand district

Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 02:12pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Security has been placed on high alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district amid tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, officials have said.

Meanwhile, three artillery shells were reportedly fired from the Afghan side near a FC camp in the Sheikh Baba area. However, no casualties or material losses were reported.

Following the incidents, security arrangements across Mohmand district have been further tightened.

Additional personnel has been deployed at sensitive locations, while strict checking is underway at various checkpoints, markets and entry and exit points.

Officials said aerial surveillance through helicopter flights was continuing in border areas, adding that the situation was being closely monitored to ensure law and order and to prevent any untoward incident.

Pak Afghan clashes

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe