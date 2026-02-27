Security placed on high alert in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR: Security has been placed on high alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district amid tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, officials have said.

Meanwhile, three artillery shells were reportedly fired from the Afghan side near a FC camp in the Sheikh Baba area. However, no casualties or material losses were reported.

Following the incidents, security arrangements across Mohmand district have been further tightened.

Additional personnel has been deployed at sensitive locations, while strict checking is underway at various checkpoints, markets and entry and exit points.

Officials said aerial surveillance through helicopter flights was continuing in border areas, adding that the situation was being closely monitored to ensure law and order and to prevent any untoward incident.