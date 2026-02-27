China calls for Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire

China has called for a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding it is talking to both sides to try to end violent clashes that have left Beijing “deeply concerned”, according to AFP.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China was “deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict”, after Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday.

China “calls on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint… achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid further bloodshed”, she told a regular press briefing.

“China has consistently mediated the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan through its own channels and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions.”

The ministry and China’s embassies in Pakistan and Afghanistan were “working with relevant parties in both countries on this matter”, she said.