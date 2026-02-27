DG ISPR to hold important press conference at 4pm

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold an important press conference on the Pak-Afghan situation today at 4pm.
This press conference will be broadcast live by state-run PTV.
