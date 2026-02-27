Pakistan Army soldiers take possession of vehicle abandoned by Afghan Taliban fighters: security sources
The Afghan Taliban are in a “deep panic” after the retaliatory action of the Pakistani forces, according to security sources.
An update issued at 11:55am said that Afghan Taliban fighters fled after abandoning a vehicle, which has been possessed by Pakistani army soldiers.
“Pakistan security forces are fully prepared to protect the border and give a strong and immediate response against any aggression,” the statement added.