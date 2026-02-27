Fighting along Angoor Adda border stops as armed forces capture Afghan checkposts after overnight exchange of fire

Pakistan’s security forces carried out a robust retaliatory response following unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban in the border areas of South Waziristan Lower, security sources said on Friday.

According to officials, an intense exchange of fire continued throughout the night along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. However, the situation has since calmed after the firing subsided by morning.

Security sources stated that the Pakistan Army responded swiftly and in a coordinated manner by targeting multiple Afghan Taliban checkposts located across the border in Afghanistan’s Paktia province.

