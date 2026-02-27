UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett calls for ‘calm and respect’ amid Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions
UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has called for calm and respect for international human rights and humanitarian law amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In a post on X, he said: “Once again I call for calm and respect for international human rights and humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians, in the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have very regrettably flowed into violence. Immediate de-escalation is essential.”