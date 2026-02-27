Finance minister condemns ‘cowardly’ attack by Afghanistan, pays tribute to armed forces

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has condemned Afghanistan’s unprovoked attack on Pakistan, according to a statement by the ministry today.

In the statement, the finance minister termed the attacks carried out in the dark of night “cowardly”.

He paid tribute to the armed forces for giving a “befitting reply” to Afghanistan’s aggression, saying, “National defence is every Pakistani’s top priority. No compromise will be made on national integrity.”

Aurangzeb added that no harm would be done to the peace and security of the country.