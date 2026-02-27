E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Russia calls on Pakistan and Afghanistan to cease fighting, RIA reports

Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 04:18pm
Russia urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to halt cross-border attacks immediately and resolve their differences through diplomatic means, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the foreign ministry.

“We are concerned about the unusual and rapid escalation in the armed conflict between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

“Regular military units, combat aircraft, and heavy weapons are being used in these clashes, resulting in reports of casualties and injuries on both sides, including among civilians.”

She urged the two countries to “refrain from further dangerous confrontation and escalation of tensions and to return to the path of a negotiating process”.

