Social worker shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A social worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Cinema Gali in Tank Bazaar area on Wednesday night.

Rescue 1122 said the victim, identified as Adnan, died on the spot after being hit by gunfire. The incident occurred in a busy commercial locality, causing panic among the shopkeepers and passersby.

A Rescue 1122 medical team reached the site along with an ambulance shortly after receiving information about the shooting and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Tank for legal formalities.

Police officials said the motive behind the killing could not immediately be ascertained and an investigation had been launched. The attackers managed to flee the scene, and efforts were underway to trace and arrest them.

Local sources said the deceased was a member of Fi Sabeelillah Foundation and had been active in charitable activities in the area.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026