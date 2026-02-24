E-Paper | February 28, 2026

READ: How will Pakistan carry forward their bits-and-pieces campaign in the Super 8s?

Published February 24, 2026
comments
Whatsapp Channel

In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, most of the narratives are underpinned on an impossibility. It should not be possible for the villagers to beat the British — it is not their sport to begin with, and so the team of uninitiated villagers they assemble is haphazard, the equipment they use is makeshift.

They had some tricks up their sleeve though — the type of craftsmanship in sport that can only truly be borne by people who haven’t been indoctrinated by the rules. An enigmatic captain, a mystery spinner in Kachra whose bowling action kept the British confused.

But despite the zeal and the hours of training and the quirks of everyone involved, beating the British cavalry required a lot more than good cricket — it required not just this band of mismatched players to play out of their skins, but also for a certain level of divine intervention for things to go right.

It is disingenuous to compare Pakistan to a band of people playing cricket for the first time, even if the opposition was, fittingly, a side with both superior skill and institutional leverage. But at points, it did feel like the team that showed up to play against India was playing the sport for the first time.

Read more here.

T20 Worldcup 2026

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe