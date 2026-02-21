CTD claims arrest of suspected female suicide bomber in DI Khan operation

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police claimed to have averted a major incident after arresting a suspected female suicide bomber during a raid in the Sheikh Yousaf Khema Basti area of Dera Ismail Khan, officials said on Saturday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the Dera region received intelligence regarding the presence of a young woman allegedly linked to a banned outfit and preparing for a suicide attack. Acting on the tip-off, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team conducted a raid at the specified location.

Officials said the suspect, identified only by the initial “Z”, was taken into custody after preliminary questioning. During interrogation, she allegedly disclosed that she had remained under the training of a militant commander, identified as Shah Wali alias Tariq Kochi, who is reportedly deceased.

The suspect further claimed that she had recently consented to carry out a suicide attack and that a suicide vest and target were to be provided by another militant commander identified as Asim, police said.

During the search, officials recovered a bag containing a pistol with ammunition, two mobile phones allegedly used for contact with members of the banned organisation, a power bank, and other items.

Police also claimed that a perfume bottle was recovered, allegedly intended to mask the smell of explosives.

The suspect has been formally arrested and shifted for further investigation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed commended the CTD team for the operation and announced a cash reward for the officials involved.

Further investigation is underway to verify the suspect’s claims and trace her alleged handlers.

“Across the province, indiscriminate operations will continue to crush terrorists’ evil intentions, prevent all forms of terrorism, and ensure full implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against anti-state elements,” said the CTD statement.

Last week, four police personnel, including an SHO, embraced martyrdom and two officials sustained injuries in a terrorist ambush in the district.

On January 23, five people, including a peace committee leader, were killed, while 10 others were injured in an explosion — said to be a suicide attack — during a wedding ceremony in DI Khan district.