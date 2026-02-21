Brook says England ready for rain disrupting Super Eights match against Sri Lanka

England can adapt to whatever the weather throws at them, captain Harry Brook says as rain threatens to disrupt their opening Super Eights match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, AFP reports.

Unseasonal rain in Sri Lanka over the past few days means Sunday’s crucial match in Kandy could be reduced to as few as five overs per side.

“I think you just have to prepare as if it is a T20,” Brook told reporters.

“I think you can sometimes go down a bit of a rabbit hole thinking that you’re going to play a five-over game and then it ends up being a T20 and you kind of play it slightly differently.

“So I think we’ve just got to prepare as if it is a T20 game and hope that the rain stays away.

“And then if it doesn’t, then we’ve got to adapt.”

