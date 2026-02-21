E-Paper | February 23, 2026

4.5-magnitude earthquake shakes twin cities, surrounding areas

February 21, 2026
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of northern Pakistan on Saturday, alarming residents in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with tremors also felt in nearby cities, including Swabi, Haripur and Khanpur.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located north of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Residents reported that homes and office buildings swayed during the quake, prompting many people to step outside as a precaution.

Seismologists said moderate earthquakes are common in northern Pakistan due to tectonic activity in the Himalayan region and advised residents to stay calm and follow safety precautions.

Earlier on Friday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck parts of KP, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, according to the PMD.

In Shangla, tremors were felt at the time of Iftar, prompting people to rush out of their homes. No casualties or damages were reported from the district.

Earlier this week, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded 86km northeast of Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted parts of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar and adjacent areas of KP.

The same month, another 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country. Tremors were felt in Islamabad and parts of KP.

