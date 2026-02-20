Australia end dismal T20 World Cup by thrashing Oman

Captain Mitchell Marsh has crashed a belligerent 64 off 33 balls as Australia finish their dismal T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket romp past Oman in Kandy.

Marsh reached his fifty inside the six-over power play and hit four sixes and seven fours in all as Australia, having bowled out Oman for 104, raced to 108-1 with more than 10 overs to spare.

Fellow opener Travis Head made 32 and Josh Inglis 12 not out but the win against a 20th-ranked Oman side will be scant consolation after a chaotic campaign in Sri Lanka.

