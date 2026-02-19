E-Paper | February 23, 2026

India search for ‘perfect game’ as South Africa loom in Super Eights

Published February 19, 2026
India say they can peak at the right time and play their “perfect game” in the Super Eights at the T20 World Cup, while playing down the abject form of opening batsman Abhishek Sharma, AFP reports.

Abhishek suffered his third duck in a row against the Netherlands yesterday as the co-hosts completed a perfect campaign with a fourth win in Group A.

“I don’t think we’ve played our perfect game yet,” India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters on Wednesday.

“But we’ve had contributions from most of the players now, barring Abhishek, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Looking ahead to the Super Eights, he added: “It’s a good time to peak. And like I say, we haven’t played our best game yet, but this is the time to bring it to the table.”

India fans in the stands during a T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on Feb 18, 2026. — Reuters
India fans in the stands during a T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on Feb 18, 2026. — Reuters
