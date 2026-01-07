QUETTA: A provincial government meeting on Tuesday reviewed progr­e­­ss on preparations to secure Balochistan’s rights at the next meeting of National Finance Commission (NFC).

The meeting, presided over by Balochistan Fina­nce Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, was attended by Member of National Fi­­nance Commission for Ba­­lochistan, Mahfouz Ali Khan, Additional Secre­ta­­ry for Finance Arif Achak­zai, and finance consultants.

Officials of the finance department and financial consultants briefed the pr­­o­­vincial minister in de­­tail on the NFC Award, out­­­­lin­ing Balochistan’s eco­­nom­­ic needs, expenditures and revenue structure.

The primary objective of the consultations and preparatory work, the meeting was informed, was to formulate an effective str­ategy to safeguard interes­­ts of Balochistan in every sector under the NFC Aw­­ard, ensure full representation of the province’s eco­­nomic rights and secu­­re its constitutional share.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nosherwani said that ensuring the economic and social rights of the people of Balochistan was the provincial government’s top priority.

“We will make every possible effort to determi­­­ne and secure Baloch­ist­an’s rightful share in the NFC Award,” the finance minister said. He said that Balochistan province lag­g­­ed behind other provinces in almost every sphere of life, making it imperative to ensure equitable resource distribution.

He said the provincial finance department has de­­veloped a research-based str­­ategy for the NFC Awa­rd, taking into account key factors such as population, backwardness and vast geographical area.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026