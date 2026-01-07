Balochistan prepares to secure NFC share

QUETTA: A provincial government meeting on Tuesday reviewed progress on preparations to secure Balochistan’s rights at the next meeting of National Finance Commission (NFC).
The meeting, presided over by Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, was attended by Member of National Finance Commission for Balochistan, Mahfouz Ali Khan, Additional Secretary for Finance Arif Achakzai, and finance consultants.
Officials of the finance department and financial consultants briefed the provincial minister in detail on the NFC Award, outlining Balochistan’s economic needs, expenditures and revenue structure.
The primary objective of the consultations and preparatory work, the meeting was informed, was to formulate an effective strategy to safeguard interests of Balochistan in every sector under the NFC Award, ensure full representation of the province’s economic rights and secure its constitutional share.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nosherwani said that ensuring the economic and social rights of the people of Balochistan was the provincial government’s top priority.
“We will make every possible effort to determine and secure Balochistan’s rightful share in the NFC Award,” the finance minister said. He said that Balochistan province lagged behind other provinces in almost every sphere of life, making it imperative to ensure equitable resource distribution.
He said the provincial finance department has developed a research-based strategy for the NFC Award, taking into account key factors such as population, backwardness and vast geographical area.
Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026