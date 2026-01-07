E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Balochistan CM Bugti stresses need to counter anti-state narrative

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti speaks in an interview with Independent Urdu, which was published on Nov 24, 2023. — Photo courtesy Independent Urdu/File
Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti speaks in an interview with Independent Urdu, which was published on Nov 24, 2023. — Photo courtesy Independent Urdu/File
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QUETTA: The Balochistan chief minister warned on Tuesday that the government would take action against anti-social forces spreading “baseless and misleading propaganda against the state”.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti, chairing a meeting of the board of governors of the Balochistan Centre of Excellence, highlighted the importance of raising awareness among the youth about “ground realities”.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat and Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir.

Sarfraz Bugti said the Center of Excellence would serve as a platform for research, raising awareness about “anti-state narratives” and working out strategies for countering them.

The chief minister stressed the need for expanding “institutional cooperation” and upgrading present strategies to “counter extremism effectively”.

Mr Bugti said the government would promote “fact-based narratives” through educational institutions and social media to shield the younger generation from “misleading influences’.

He emphasised the need for raising awareness among the youth about the “activities of anti-state elements”, terming it ‘indispensable for sustainable peace and order” in the province.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation, counter-extremism initiatives, and discussed ways to tackle ‘terrorism’.

Directives were issued to each of the agencies engaged in the fight against terrorists to work in tandem with the other organisations so that the government can strike a decisive blow to “forces out to destabilise” the province.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

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