E-Paper | July 20, 2026

South Korea’s president snaps Xi selfie with Chinese ‘backdoor’ phone

AFP Published
South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung (L) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (2nd L) take a selfie with China’s President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) after a dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 5. —AFP
South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung (L) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (2nd L) take a selfie with China’s President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) after a dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 5. —AFP
South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung takes a selfie with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after a dinner at the Great Hall of the People.—AFP
South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung takes a selfie with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after a dinner at the Great Hall of the People.—AFP
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BEIJING: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung snapped a selfie with Xi Jinping using a smartphone gifted to him by the Chinese leader, who had joked at their last meeting that the device might be capable of spying.

Lee posted a selfie of himself, Xi, and their wives on the social media platform X on Monday during a visit to Beijing.

“A selfie with President Xi Jinping and his wife, taken with the Xiaomi I received as a gift in Gyeongju,” Lee wrote.

“Thanks to them, I got the shot of a lifetime,” he said.

“I will communicate more frequently and collaborate more closely going forward.” In the selfie, all four first families are seen smiling.

Lee’s office also posted a short YouTube video of the scene, with Xi complimenting the South Korean leader’s photo skills.

The Xiaomi handset made headlines in November when Xi cracked a joke to Lee on the sidelines of an APEC summit in South Korea.

When Lee asked if the communication line on the device was secure, the Chinese leader urged him to “check if there is a backdoor” — referring to pre-installed software that could allow third-party monitoring.

The banter was a rare display of humour from the Chinese leader, who is not often seen making jokes, let alone about espionage.

The South Korean President has said Xi was “unexpectedly quite good at making jokes”.

During their ninety-minute summit on Monday, Xi urged Lee to join Beijing in making the “right strategic choices” in a world that is “becoming more complex and turbulent”.

Lee’s visit to China followed the US military operation in Caracas that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York to face narco-trafficking charges — a raid condemned by Beijing and Pyongyang.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

World

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Leonardo Roberto
Jan 07, 2026 12:43pm
Much Informative , expecting more
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