E-Paper | July 20, 2026

AI-powered platform to use genetic data for drug discovery

Reuters Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SEATTLE: Variant Bio, a private biotech firm, said on Tuesday it has launched a platform that uses artificial intelligence on genetic data to discover new drug candidates to send into human trials.

Drug developers are increasing the adoption of AI for discovery and safety trials to get faster and cheaper results, in line with a push by the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce animal testing in the near future.

Variant’s Inference platform uses agentic AI — autonomous AI agents that work with minimal human intervention — to discover drugs by analyzing proprietary and public human genomic data from global studies, along with other large-scale biological datasets.

Separately, the AI discovery company also announced a multi-year research collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to discover drugs for kidney disease using its Inference platform.

Under the agreement, Variant Bio will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for potential license and milestone payments totaling over $120 million.

Variant Bio said its Inference platform is now available to research partners and that it has collaborations with several pharmaceutical companies in deals totaling more than $200 million.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly last year also launched an AI and machine learning platform called TuneLab to provide biotech companies access to drug discovery models trained on years of its research data.

Several other drugmakers have also announced collaborations in an effort to share proprietary data for training AI models to assist drug discovery and development.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe