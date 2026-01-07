Protest against proposed privatisation of Discos

LAHORE: To oppose the proposed privatisation of profitable power distribution companies (Discos) and demand price control, the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union observed a nationwide protest in all major cities of the country on Tuesday.

A press release says the workers gathered at various spots under the union banner in Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Quetta.

In Lahore, a large number of workers led by union secretary general Khurshid Ahmed staged a protest in front of the press club and chanted slogans against the government’s privatisation plan and inability to control price hike.

In his address, Khurshid Ahmed urged the prime minister and the energy minister to lift the nine-year-long ban on recruitment in the power sector, which has forced the existing staff to perform double duties and led to a rise in on-duty accidents involving line staff.

He demanded strict implementation of safety measures, including provision of protective gear to line staff.

He called for halting the privatisation of power companies in the national and public interest, instead of complying with the IMF demands, recalling that previous attempts to privatise Rawalpindi and Multan companies had failed.

He stated that electricity had become extremely expensive due to costly power purchases from independent power producers (IPPs), making life difficult for ordinary consumers, and urged the government to negotiate with their owners to reduce the exorbitant prices.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026