E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Protest against proposed privatisation of Discos

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Power workers protest in front of the Lahore Press Club against the government’s privatisation plan. —White Star
Power workers protest in front of the Lahore Press Club against the government’s privatisation plan. —White Star
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: To oppose the proposed privatisation of profitable power distribution companies (Discos) and demand price control, the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union observed a nationwide protest in all major cities of the country on Tuesday.

A press release says the workers gathered at various spots under the union banner in Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Quetta.

In Lahore, a large number of workers led by union secretary general Khurshid Ahmed staged a protest in front of the press club and chanted slogans against the government’s privatisation plan and inability to control price hike.

In his address, Khurshid Ahmed urged the prime minister and the energy minister to lift the nine-year-long ban on recruitment in the power sector, which has forced the existing staff to perform double duties and led to a rise in on-duty accidents involving line staff.

He demanded strict implementation of safety measures, including provision of protective gear to line staff.

He called for halting the privatisation of power companies in the national and public interest, instead of complying with the IMF demands, recalling that previous attempts to privatise Rawalpindi and Multan companies had failed.

He stated that electricity had become extremely expensive due to costly power purchases from independent power producers (IPPs), making life difficult for ordinary consumers, and urged the government to negotiate with their owners to reduce the exorbitant prices.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Sher Zaman Khan
Jan 07, 2026 10:07am
The government is doing a great job by privatising DISCOs, full support.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 07, 2026 01:19pm
Privatisation of the disfunc and non functional DISCOs is the need of the day. Full support to the government on this. The employees are protesting to support their cause however national cause eclipse theirs.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe