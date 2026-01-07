Boy molested, girl raped in separate incidents

SAHIWAL: A boy was allegedly molested by a prayer leader while a girl was raped in separate incidents.

The first incident took place at the mosque of Three Marla Scheme, Jahaz Ground, where prayer leader ‘Z’ allegedly molested his eight-year-old student ‘W’ after Fajr prayers. The boy informed his parents about the incident.

The victim’s parents immediately reached the mosque and confronted the prayer leader in his Hujra. Parents thrashed the prayer leader and made his mobile video. Local residents later gathered, called the police emergency helpline (15), and handed the suspect over to the city police station. Police sent the boy for medical examination and registered a case on the complaint of his father.

In the second incident, girl ‘M’ (14), a seminary student and resident of village 82/6-R, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by a village youth, ‘H’ while she was on her way to the madressa.

He reportedly took her to an abandoned room where he raped her. The girl later informed her parents, who reported the matter to Fateh Sher Police.

A case was registered, and police sources confirmed that both suspects have been arrested.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026