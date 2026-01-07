E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Boy molested, girl raped in separate incidents

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SAHIWAL: A boy was allegedly molested by a prayer leader while a girl was raped in separate incidents.

The first incident took place at the mosque of Three Marla Scheme, Jahaz Ground, where prayer leader ‘Z’ allegedly molested his eight-year-old student ‘W’ after Fajr prayers. The boy informed his parents about the incident.

The victim’s parents immediately reached the mosque and confronted the prayer leader in his Hujra. Parents thrashed the prayer leader and made his mobile video. Local residents later gathered, called the police emergency helpline (15), and handed the suspect over to the city police station. Police sent the boy for medical examination and registered a case on the complaint of his father.

In the second incident, girl ‘M’ (14), a seminary student and resident of village 82/6-R, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by a village youth, ‘H’ while she was on her way to the madressa.

He reportedly took her to an abandoned room where he raped her. The girl later informed her parents, who reported the matter to Fateh Sher Police.

A case was registered, and police sources confirmed that both suspects have been arrested.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe