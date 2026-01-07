88 FIA officials dismissed from service in 2025

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s directorate of internal accountability dismissed 88 officials from service for corruption, breach of discipline and abuse of authority during 2025.

A spokesman for the FIA said that following instructions of Director General FIA Rifat Mukhtar Raja, the internal accountability process has been underway in the agency to cleanse the institution of corruption and black sheep. The Directorate of Internal Accountability sentenced a total of 271 officials under different charges, the spokesman said.

Those dismissed from service including two deputy directors, six assistant directors, 13 inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors, 13 head constables, 20 constables and 9 ministerial staff.

During the year 2025, one ASI, two constables and two ministerial staff were dismissed from service, while 10 officials were demoted. Likewise, one deputy director, two assistant directors, two inspectors, one sub-inspector, three head constables and one constable were demoted, the spokesman said.

He further said that 168 officers and officials were given minor punishments including suspending their promotions during 2025.

The purpose of departmental accountability is to ensure strict adherence to legal and professional standards. Any kind of corruption or misuse of power will not be tolerated, DG Rifat Mukhtar Raja said. He further said that there is no place for officials involved in corruption, negligence and poor investigation in the FIA.

A strict accountability process is underway to cleanse the institution of corruption and black sheep.

Strict action is being taken against officials involved in illegal activities, the DG FIA said adding the negligent officers will be punished severely. Only through accountability will it be possible to end human trafficking and corruption, DG FIA said.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026