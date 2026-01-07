Pakistan to test depth ahead of T20 World Cup in SL series

PAKISTAN captain Salman Ali Agha and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka pose with the series trophy at the Rangiri Dambulla Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.—Courtesy PCB

DAMBULLA: Pakistan will have one final go at testing their squad’s depth ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in a three-match series in Dam­bulla in the absence of stalwarts Babar Azam, Shah­een Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The experienced trio, des­pite establishing themselves as integral cogs in Pakistan’s plans for the showpiece, weren’t picked owing to their stints in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

While Babar and Haris continue to feature in the league, Shaheen has returned home after picking up a knee injury and is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

“They are mega stars and they have done so well for Pakistan but the people we have brought here are very good players as well,” captain Salman Ali Agha told reporters on Tuesday. “They are the future of Pakistan, and hopefully they will come good.

Babar, Shaheen and Haris’ unavailability, however, has opened doors for the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who aborted his BBL assignment with Sydney Thunder to play for the national side for the first time since June last year.

After recovering from a shoulder surgery, Shadab impressed in the BBL with seven wickets in six matches at 26.57 and came in handy with the bat, scoring 104 runs across four innings.

“He came back from a long injury and he has done well in the Big Bash,” Salman said, while adding that choosing from a range of all-rounders available in the squad was a “good headache”.

“Managing all those spinners and all those all-rounders, I know it’s going to be tough, but to be very honest it’s a luxury to have all-rounders who can bowl and bat in any kind of conditions and situations.”

Another addition to the squad is that of promising batter Khawaja Nafay, whose flamboyant and stylish batting style recently translated into runs across domestic and league cricket. His selection, however, is as a squad player, who brings in utility as a wicket-keeper.

“Khawaja Nafay is an exciting cricketer, very good batsman,” Salman noted. “The best thing is that he can keep as well.

“Very excited for him, and hopefully we can give him a game and the he can do what he has been doing so regularly in domestic and league cricket.”

Pakistan will play all their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka — co-hosts of the tournament along with India — and Salman believed the series will give an edge to his team in terms of preparation for the showpiece.

“This series is all about that; preparing for the World Cup,” Salman said. “And it will obviously help to understanding the conditions more.

“We have been touring Sri Lanka so many times, we are familiar with the conditions, but before the world Cup, if you can come and play a series here, it will be an advantage.”

Salman, however, hoped that Pakistan will win the series despite it being more about warming up for the bigger prize.

“We are a good team, hopefully everyone will chip in and we will win the series,” he said.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, recalled Test captain Dhan­anjaya de Silva to the T20 squad Tuesday for the Pakistan series.

All-rounder De Silva has not played a T20 since June 2024 against the Netherlands. The 18-member squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka gear up for the T20 World Cup.

The hosts’ skipper admitted there are areas to fix after a mixed run in recent months.

“Our top order has done well in the last few series, but we need to sort out the middle order,” Shanaka said, while explaining de Silva’s recall.

“We needed someone who can steady the innings,” he added. “If he can hold things together, others can play their shots around him. He also gives us a bowling option and in our conditions spin is key.”

The second and third mat­ches of the series will be played on Friday and Sunday. All three matches are at Dambulla.

Squads:

PAKISTAN: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

SRI LANKA: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga,Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026