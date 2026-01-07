Pakistan win U-19 tri-series as Sameer scores record-breaking ton

HARARE: Opener Sameer Minhas had a century against his name yet again as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the U-19 tri-series final at the Old Hararians on Tuesday.

Sameer’s latest ton was a record-breaking one as he surpassed Indian youth sensation Vaibhav Suriyavanshi by bringing up the milestone in 42 balls, taking 10 balls less than the latter’s knock against England in July last year.

In doing so with his 114 off 41 balls that included 17 fours and five sixes, Sameer helped Pakistan chase down a meagure 159-run target with ease after pacer Umar Zaib had rattled the hosts with four wickets.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf opted to field first, a decision that paid rich dividends as the bowling unit kept Zimbabwe under constant pressure.

Umar led the charge with an impressive 4-20, while Abdul Subhan provided able support by taking two wickets.

Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum after losing early wickets and were reduced to 15 for five inside seven overs. Michael Blignaut top-scored with 60 off 102 balls, while Tatenda Chimugoro added an unbeaten 28.

However, regular breakthroughs ensured the hosts were dismissed for 158 in 44.4 overs.

In turn, Sameer turned the final into a one-sided affair, sharing a 145-run opening-wicket partnership with Mohammad Shayan, who remained unbeaten on 38 off 42 balls, including four fours and one six.

The Pakistan youth outfit, which won the U-19 Asia Cup title last month, will now turn their attention to the U-19 World Cup, set to begin in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15.

Scores in brief:

ZIMBABWE U-19 158 in 44.4 overs (M. Blignaut 60, T. Chimugoro 28 not out; Umar Zaib 4-20, Abdul Subhan 2-25); PAKISTAN U-19 160-1 in 16.2 overs (Sameer Minhas 114, Mohammad Shayan 38 not out).

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026