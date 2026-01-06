Ex-nazim injured in IED blast outside his office in Bannu

BANNU: The former nazim of Bannu district’s Domel tehsil, Fida Muhammad Khan Wazir, was injured in a bomb blast outside his office on Tuesday.

Asif Hassan, the Bannu police spokesperson, confirmed the incident to Dawn, saying that a pre-installed improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated at the office gate in the Domel Bazaar area.

Soon after it was reported, a heavy contingent rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and formally initiated an investigation.

Police and local sources said the explosion occurred outside the main gate of the former nazim’s office in Domel Bazaar.

At the time of the blast, Wazir was present in his vehicle and sustained minor injuries, they said.

As a result of the explosion, his vehicle was completely destroyed, while the office gate and the surrounding area also suffered damage, they added.

It is worth mentioning that Wazir has previously played a leading role in peace movements against terrorism and remained at the forefront in forming tribal lashkars to establish peace in the area.

On Tuesday, an important gathering of tribal elders was expected to be held at the same office. The former nazim was on his way to attend the meeting when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, tribal elders came out onto the streets and announced a strong protest and harsh response by gathering at the scene of the incident. Further, armed individuals were also spotted along the Bannu Kohat Road.

The Bannu police spokesperson said the situation was being closely monitored.

The incident comes a day after a man and his son, belonging to the Hathikhel tribe, were allegedly abducted by suspected terrorists in Bannu. Police and locals said on Monday that Ahya Jan and his son were travelling in a car with their family to visit their relatives in the area when unidentified armed men intercepted them near Jhandokhel in Domel, made them disembark from the vehicle and shifted them to an unknown location.

On Sunday, a police constable was martyred when armed assailants shot him in Bannu‘s Kashfi Khel area. The same day, three traffic police personnel were martyred in firing by suspected terrorists in Lakki Marwat district’s Serai Naurang area, police said.

On December 2, then-Miranshah assistant commissioner Shah Wali and two cops were among four martyred after the official’s vehicle came under attack in Bannu.

Despite record militant deaths, Pakistan saw a sharp escalation in militant violence in 2025, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21pc year on year. As many as 699 terrorist attacks were recorded countrywide during the year.