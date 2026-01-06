Kundi calls for dialogue without preconditions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that while PTI leaders talked about negotiations, the party’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, was pushing the country towards instability.

Addressing a news conference at his residence here, the governor said that political issues could only be resolved through dialogue, but talks couldn’t be held on preconditions.

He said that even the prime minister had expressed willingness to engage in talks with the PTI.

Mr Kundi, however, maintained that meaningful negotiations required seriousness and responsibility from all sides.

Rules out governor’s rule in KP

He said that Afghan nationals were found to be involved in attacks on the Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan and FC Headquarters in Peshawar. The governor said that the repatriation of Afghan nationals was a firm government decision and that Afghans were welcome to return to the country by obtaining proper visas for business or employment.

He reiterated that the government’s stand on illegal immigrants was final.

Commenting on inter-provincial matters, Mr Kundi said that the recent visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to Punjab was wrongly portrayed by both sides.

He added that during CM Afridi’s visit to Sindh, the province’s chief minister offered security arrangements, and the Sindh government remained in contact with the KP government to ensure no unrest occurred during the visit.

The governor expressed confidence that the KP chief minister would uphold the dignity of his office.

He said the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deteriorating and there was a need for an operation to restore peace.

Mr Kundi praised the KP police, particularly Dera Ismail Khan’s, for their sacrifices, saying that security forces have rendered exemplary services for peace in the province.

He said that although the Constitution provided the option of the governor’s rule, there was no possibility of imposing it in the province.

The governor said that the provincial government was ready to engage with the federation on issues concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing gratitude to the Sindh government and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he announced the approval of establishing the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

“The land for the project will be finalized in consultation with the provincial government, and once completed, the hospital will provide quality healthcare facilities to the people of Dera on the model of Sindh,” he said.

Mr Kundi said that following his meeting with the prime minister, a Danish School had been approved for Dera Ismail Khan to promote modern education. He added that the school would be established after the allocation of suitable land.

The governor also announced that work on the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport project had completed its initial technical stages and would soon be approved by the board, after which it would be formally inaugurated.

He said that the managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines company had promised smooth gas supply to Dera Ismail Khan.

Mr Kundi added that the government was also in contact with Wapda to address electricity load-shedding and is taking steps to reduce losses in Pesco.

Referring to the political future, he said that ups and downs were part of politics and he expressed confidence that the next government would be formed by the Pakistan Peoples Party, with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari being the prime minister.

On the occasion, PPP divisional president anddistrict bar association leader Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel said the party was united.

He said that misunderstandings and differences occurred within parties but discussions had been held with dissatisfied colleagues and those issues would soon be resolved.

Mr Miankhel said that PPP was a mass-based party and had achieved success by contesting and winning seats in Dera Ismail Khan during the elections.

PPP district president Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, KP Bar Council member Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai and leaders Malik Abid Awan, Sardar Adnan Khan Sadozai and Habibullah Medadkhel were also present.

CHEQUES HANDED OVER: Governor Kundi on Monday said that lawyers had played a historic role in Pakistan’s democratic evolution.

“The PPP has always supported the legal fraternity,” he said during a ceremony held here to handover grant cheques worth Rs4.5 million to the District Bar Association Dera Ismail Khan and the Tehsil Bar Associations of Daraban and Kulachi.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Law for its cooperation and acknowledged the efforts of MNA Sardar Fatahullah Khan Miankhel for his active role in facilitating grants.

He said that lawyers of Dera Ismail Khan had made significant contributions to the enforcement of law and delivery of justice and that many prominent judges had belonged to the district.

The governor said that collective efforts were needed to promote peace, brotherhood, and effective resolution of public issues in the region.

During the ceremony, a cheque worth Rs2.5 million was handed over to District Bar Association Dera Ismail Khan President Qaizar Khan Miankhel, while Kulachi Bar Association President Yasir Khan and Daraban Bar Association President Gul Rehman Khan received cheques worth Rs1 million each.

The governor said that grants would also be provided to Paroa and Paharpur bar associations in the near future.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026