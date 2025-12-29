E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Kundi says KP security situation has ‘deteriorated significantly’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at the Islamabad Press Club.—Dawn
Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at the Islamabad Press Club.—Dawn
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ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday asked the provincial government to support the military operations in the province as the security situation had significantly deteriorated due to militancy.

Speaking at the National Press Club, he said the KP government should support security operations, as “without stability, development projects could not move forward”.

Insecurity has a negative impact on the social and economic conditions of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that “sustained peace was essential for businesses and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Mr Kundi blamed Afghanistan for the rise in terrorism and alleged the involvement of Afghan nationals in the attacks in Pakistan. He said those Afghans who did not have documents to stay in Pakistan were “illegal”. The governor said no foreign national could reside in Pakistan without valid documents and the same policy applied to the undocumented Afghans too. He added that those wishing to study or work must enter through proper legal channels.

Says foreign nationals cannot reside in country without documents

Governor Kundi claimed attacks in D.I. Khan and the Cadet College Wana involved Afghan nationals. He said Pakistan had repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities not to allow their territory to be used against Pakistan. “These terrorist elements are playing into the hands of India and Israel,” he claimed, adding that Pakistan had successfully countered India on both military and diplomatic fronts.

He said global interest in defence cooperation and trade with Pakistan was increasing. “This is evident with the frequent visits by foreign heads of state to the country,” he added.

The governor also commented on domestic politics, saying political cases should be contested through arguments rather than abuse. Without naming individuals, he referred to the PTI leadership for contradictory statements regarding the negotiations with the government.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

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AW
Dec 29, 2025 11:00am
We have had several military operations in the last 2 decades with no results which proves that there are no military solutions. We should try negotiating win-win permanent political solutions to bring lasting peace
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 11:10am
Look who's talking?
Recommend 0

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