CM Afridi to lead PTI’s street mobilisation drive in Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is set to ignite a fresh wave of political activity in Sindh as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi embarks on a three-day tour of the province from Jan 9 to 11, aimed at energising the party’s newly launched street movement in Karachi and other cities seeking the release of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

The announcement was made on Monday by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh during a press conference at party headquarters, Insaf House, where senior leaders vowed to take Imran Khan’s “clear and unequivocal” message directly to the people.

Framing the tour as a turning point, Mr Sheikh said Imran Khan had personally entrusted CM Afridi with the mission of mobilising the masses and challenging what the party described as an assault on the public mandate.

“PTI is not a party of one province or one city. From Karachi to Kashmore, from Hyderabad to Thar, Imran Khan’s message will echo through the streets of Sindh,” he added.

Haleem Adil says KP chief executive will tour Karachi and other cities from Jan 9 to 11

According to the announced schedule, CM Afridi will depart from Islamabad on Jan 9 and arrive in Karachi at around 11am, where he will be received by party workers and supporters. A rally will then accompany him to Insaf House, followed by a series of meetings with party leaders and delegations.

His Karachi engagements include interactions with traders at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, a Meet with the Press at the Karachi Press Club, and street movements across districts South, Korangi and Malir.

He is also expected to meet incarcerated PTI workers, which the party says underscores its campaign narrative of resistance and sacrifice.

The momentum will carry into Jan 10 as CM Afridi travels to Hyderabad. On his route, he will be welcomed in Jamshoro by Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah.

The Hyderabad leg features street protests in Kotri, addresses to the High Court Bar Association and Press Club, meetings with journalists, intellectuals and farmers, and a gathering at Insaf House Hyderabad.

An ISF convention and city-wide street mobilisation are also planned before CM Afridi returns to Karachi later that night.

On Jan 11, the focus shifts back to Karachi, with organisational meetings, media talks and street movements planned in District Central, Keamari, West and East.

The KP chief minister will also visit Mazar-i-Quaid, where he is expected to address supporters, while the PTI Youth Wing launches a special mobilisation drive.

The PTI Sindh chapter president said that a meeting between the chief ministers of KP and Sindh is expected on Jan 12, pending official confirmation.

He added that senior PTI leaders, including Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja, ministers, and parliamentary leaders, will accompany CM Afridi throughout the tour.

Warning against any obstruction, Mr Sheikh said PTI hoped the Sindh government would avoid “fascist tactics,” stressing that public mobilisation was a constitutional right.

Declaring February 8, 2024 a “black day”, he said the party was united and ready to intensify its struggle for judicial independence and Imran Khan’s release.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026