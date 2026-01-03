E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Salman Raja in Karachi to finalise KP CM Afridi’s Sindh visit

Dawn Report Published
Salman Raja (left) and Haleem Adil Sheikh (right) discuss final preparations for KP Chief Minister Afridi’s upcoming Sindh visit. — Photo courtesy Haleem Adil/X
Salman Raja (left) and Haleem Adil Sheikh (right) discuss final preparations for KP Chief Minister Afridi’s upcoming Sindh visit. — Photo courtesy Haleem Adil/X
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KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Barrister Salman Akram Raja arrived in Karachi on Friday to finalise arrangements for the upcoming visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to Sindh to mobilise masses.

According to a press release, after arriving the PTI secretary general held a detailed meeting with the party’s Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh along with other provincial and Karachi division leaders.

The meeting participants discussed the country’s overall political situation, the ongoing constitutional crisis, rising inflation, public issues, and PTI’s continuing political struggle, the press release stated.

During the meeting, the three-day Sindh visit of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, from January 9 to 11, was finalised.

It was agreed that the chief minister would visit Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities, where he would meet the public directly and convey PTI founder Imran Khan’s message in connection with the ongoing street movement.

The meeting participants also agreed to further organise, coordinate and strengthen the street movement currently underway across Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sheikh said that the street movement across Sindh was underway with full force for the release of Imran Khan, the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, and an end to rising inflation.

He said the movement had become a symbol of the struggle to protect the basic rights of the people and was witnessing growing public participation with each passing day.

He expressed confidence that Afridi’s three-day visit to Sindh would prove historic, giving new momentum to the street movement.

He said the visit would include direct public interaction as well as meetings with intellectuals, lawyers and media representatives, adding that paying respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be part of the schedule.

He further said that all preparations for the visit had been completed and Sindh would extend a grand and historic welcome to the KP chief minister on January 9.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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