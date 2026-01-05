E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Palestinian embassy in UK officially inaugurated

AFP Published
A photograph showing a plaque at the Palestinian Embassy in London, the UK on January 5. — Screengrab via X/@Reuters
A photograph showing a plaque at the Palestinian Embassy in London, the UK on January 5. — Screengrab via X/@Reuters
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The embassy of Palestine was officially inaugurated in London in a short ceremony on Monday, hailed by its ambassador as a “profound milestone” in British-Palestinian relations.

“We gather today to mark a historic moment — the inauguration of the embassy of the State of Palestine to the United Kingdom, with full diplomatic status and privileges,” said Ambassador Husam Zomlot in a speech outside what was previously known as the Palestinian Mission to the UK in west London.

The official upgrading of the mission to embassy status came after the UK announced it would recognise the State of Palestine in September 2025, along with several other countries, including Australia and Canada, at a time of major international concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

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The embassy of Palestine was officially inaugurated in London in a short ceremony on Monday, hailed by its ambassador as a "profound milestone" in British-Palestinian relations. "We gather today to mark a historic moment - the inauguration of the embassy of the State of Palestine to the United Kingdom, with full diplomatic status and privileges," said ambassador Husam Zomlot in a speech outside what was previously known as the Palestinian Mission to the UK in west London. The official upgrading of the mission to embassy status came after the UK announced it would recognise the State of Palestine in September 2025, along with several other countries, including Australia and Canada, at a time of major international concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Via AFP DawnToday

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Sporting a traditional black and white keffiyeh scarf, Zomlot told the ceremony this is “not merely a change of name”, but a “change of direction” towards Palestinian statehood.

“What a way to begin a new year together, marking a profound milestone in the British-Palestinian relations, and in the Palestinian people’s long journey to freedom and self-determination,” Zomlot said, before unveiling the embassy’s new plaque.

“This is a day of hope, a day of steadfastness, and a day that reminds the world that peace is not only possible, it is inevitable … when rooted in justice, dignity, equality and mutual recognition.”

The UK’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an AFP query on whether the UK planned to follow suit by opening a British embassy in the Palestinian territories.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot addresses a ceremony inaugurating the Palestinian Embassy in London, the UK on January 5. — Screengrab via X/@Reuters
Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot addresses a ceremony inaugurating the Palestinian Embassy in London, the UK on January 5. — Screengrab via X/@Reuters

Speaking just after Zomlot at a lectern flanked by Palestinian and British national flags, UK diplomatic representative Alistair Harrison said the occasion represented a “moment of hope”.

“This is the beginning of a step change in our bilateral relationship,” he said. “I wish you ambassador, and your team, a very happy stay in what is now your embassy, and congratulations.”

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since October in Gaza, following a devastating war waged by Israel following the events of October 7, 2023.

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2026 12:35am
Great move and excellent news sending shocking waves in the White House, Washington, D.C. and Tel Aviv.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 06, 2026 02:59am
The honorable ambassador should have enumerated the many favors the British did to the Phalestinians over the past 1OO years.
Recommend 0

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