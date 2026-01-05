E-Paper | July 18, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Nehru criticism

Dawn Express Service Published
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LONDON: Mr Nehru could not have enjoyed his early morning cup of coffee this morning [Jan 4]. As he picked up almost every London morning paper he was confronted with a broadside attack — from practically every angle — on his policy. Even the Manchester and Scotch newspapers had something deprecatory to say about Bharat’s Prime Minister’s present policy with regard to foreign and Kashmir affairs.

Apart from leading articles the Manchester Guardian carries a dispatch from its Bombay correspondent referring to the increasing criticism in Bharat itself of the Prime Minister’s “open mind, shut eyes” policy and warns that although this criticism is only a ripple it could grow into a tidal wave.

Some most straightforward criticism comes from the Daily Express. “The Bharati Prime Minister seems to be a man of two words,” observes its leader. It says: “Outside the world he presents himself as one who will go to any lengths to secure peace. Yet inside his own sub-continent his Government has resorted to the harshest tactics in its Kashmir dispute with Bharat’s weaker neighbour, Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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