A lingering issue

THE severe sewerage problem faced by the residents of State Bank Society and the surrounding areas has now become a persistent phenomenon, which has become a nuisance for the entire locality. The 48-inch main sewerage line running the length of Gulzar-i-Hijri Road has far outlived its lifespan and now requires urgent attention. This aging infrastructure has developed a disturbing tendency to break down every couple of months. These frequent breakdowns have serious consequences for the entire area.

The blockage and overflow of sewer often affect neighbouring societies, including Gwalior Society, Madras Society, PCSIR Society and even Karachi University. One of the most alarming issues is the contamination of freshwater lines, as sewer, after seeping into the ground, mixes with the potable water supply.

This contaminated water eventually reaches the underground tanks of house-holds, putting the health and safety of the residents at risk.

Although the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has been making temporary repairs, these measures are short-term and fail to address the root cause of the problem. The repairs are ineffective, often lasting only a few months before the issues resurface. This cycle of temporary fixes has left the residents frustrated and in constant fear of another breakdown. The situation has reached a point where the need for a permanent solution is undeniable.

The sewerage line must be replaced entirely with new piping that meets the highest standards of quality. A thorough and lasting solution is necessary not only to ensure the smooth operation of the system, but also to protect the health of the residents and improve the overall living conditions of the communities in the area.

Ahmed Saad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026