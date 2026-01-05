Trump ‘threatens’ Mexico, Cuba, Colombia next

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump issued blunt warnings to the leaders of Colombia, Mexico and Cuba hours after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, signalling that the operation could precede a broader regional confrontation.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club and in a televised interview, Trump characterised his actions as necessary for regional stability while directing personal invective at Latin American heads of state who opposed the operation.

He specifically targeted Colombian President Gustavo Petro with a warning to “watch his a**” and asserted that drug cartels have seized control of the Mexican government.

Trump’s harshest rhetoric addressed Petro, a vocal critic of the US military operation in Vene­zuela. Trump accused the Colombian leader of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States.

“He has cocaine mills, he has factories where he makes cocaine. And yeah, I think I stick by my first statement: He’s making cocaine,” Trump said of Petro. “They’re sending it to the United States. So he does have to watch his back.”

Turning to Mexico, Trump disputed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s authority, despite describing her as “a good woman” during an appearance on “Fox & Friends”. He claimed organised crime has superseded her government’s power.

“But the cartels are running Mexico — she’s not running Mexico,” Trump said, warning that regarding the neighbouring country, “something’s going to have to be done.”

The comments drew immediate backlash from the region. Sheinbaum issued a statement saying Mexico “strongly condemns and rejects” the military action against Maduro, urging Washington to cease “all acts of aggression against the Venezuelan government and people”.

Petro previously criticised the intervention as an assault on Latin American sovereignty.

The president also labelled Cuba a “failing nation” and suggested the communist-led island could face increased pressure given its close ties to Venezuela. The Cuban government provided security assistance to Maduro and relies on Venezuelan oil.

“Cuba, as you know, is not doing very well right now,” Trump said. “The people there have suffered for many, many years, and I think Cuba is going to be something we’ll end up talking about.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a long-time critic of the Cuban government, reinforced the president’s stance. Rubio suggested that officials in Havana should be “concerned — at least a little bit”.

Mr Trump framed the administration’s aggressive posture as a push for hemispheric dominance and resource protection following Maduro’s transfer to a New York prison.

“We want to surround ourselves with good neighbours. We want stability. We want energy,” Trump said. “That country has tremendous energy, and it’s very important that we protect it.”

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026