‘Flagrant violation of territorial integrity’: World reacts to US military action in Venezuela

Spain offers to negotiate and help find a peaceful solution; Iran declares American attack "a flagrant violation of national sovereignty".

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The United States early on Saturday launched a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela, with President Donald Trump announcing that US forces had captured the South American country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,“ Trump said in a Truth Social post .

Multiple explosions rocked Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, earlier in the day, and columns of black smoke and aircraft could be seen.

Responding to the development in a video statement, Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said the country would resist the presence of foreign troops.

The strikes come after months of steadily mounting US military and economic pressure on Maduro and his country’s oil-export-dependent economy. Here is how the world is reacting to the development.

All countries should uphold international law: UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that all countries should “uphold international law” after Trump’s announcement that he captured Maduro in a large-scale assault.

Starmer also said that the UK was not involved in Saturday morning’s strikes.

“I want to establish the facts first, I want to speak to President Trump, I want to speak to allies,” the UK leader said in brief comments aired on British television hours after the US attack.

“I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved in that. And as you know, I always say and believe we should all uphold international law,” he added.

China ‘deeply shocked’

A statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said that Beijing was “deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country”.

“China firmly opposes such hegemonic behaviour by the US, which seriously violates international law, violates Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean,“ the Chinese foreign ministry added.

“We urge the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries.”

‘Violation of territorial integrity’: Iran

In a statement, the Iranian foreign ministry condemned the attack on Venezuela.

It strongly condemned the “American military attack on Venezuela”, declaring it a “flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country“.

Raid ‘violates principles of not resorting to force’: France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticised the raid, stating it violates the principle of not resorting to force, which underpins international law.

“France reiterates that no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside and that only sovereign people themselves can decide their future,” the minister wrote on X.

Mexico warns that military action ‘jeopardises regional stability’

Mexico’s government condemned the US strikes, saying that any form of military action “seriously jeopardises regional stability.”

Mexico “strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets on the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

UN chief warns that raid sets ’dangerous precedent

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by US military action in Venezuela that sets “a dangerous precedent,” his spokesperson said ahead of a potential meeting of the UN Security Council.

“These developments constitute a dangerous precedent,” Guterres‘ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “The Secretary-General continues to emphasise the importance of full respect — by all — of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.”

Colombia calls for de-escalation

In a post on X, Colombian President Gustavo Petro reaffirmed his country’s “unrestricted commitment to the principles enshrined in the charter of the United Nations, in particular the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes”.

“In this regard, the Colombian government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or put the civilian population at risk,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Petro said that Colombia had adopted a position “oriented toward the preservation of regional peace” and called for de-escalation. He further called on all parties to refrain from actions that deepen the confrontation and to prioritise dialogue and diplomatic channels.

“As a preventive measure, the national government has arranged measures to protect the civilian population, preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any eventual humanitarian or migratory needs, in coordination with local authorities and competent organisations,” he added.

‘Criminal attack’: Cuba

In a sharp condemnation, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez denounced the “criminal attack by the US on Venezuela”.

In a post on X, he called on the international community to react against the US strikes.

“Our Zone De Paz (Zone of Peace) is being brutally assaulted,” he wrote, describing the US action as “state terrorism” against not only the Venezuelan people but also “our America”.

Qatar calls for restraint and dialogue

Qatar’s foreign ministry called for “restraint, de-escalation, and the adoption of dialogue” in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the State of Qatar’s position advocating adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to resolve international disputes through peaceful means,” the statement read.

The ministry further reaffirmed Qatar’s full readiness to contribute to any international efforts for an immediate peaceful solution and its commitment to keeping channels of communication open with all concerned parties.

EU calls for restraint

The European Union called for “restraint” and respect for international law after the strikes.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition,” the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X after speaking with her US counterpart, Marco Rubio.

“Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint,” she wrote.

European Council seeks ’peaceful, democratic and inclusive solution’ in Venezuela

European Council President Antonio Costa stated that the EU has called for de-escalation in Venezuela and supports a peaceful, democratic solution to the issue.

“I am following the situation in Venezuela with great concern. The European Union calls for de-escalation and a resolution in full respect of international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Costa wrote on X.

“The European Union will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive solution in Venezuela,” he added.

EU’s Von der Leyen supports ‘peaceful, democratic’ transition

“We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X, adding that she was “Following very closely [sic] the situation in Venezuela”.

“With HR/VP (High Representative/Vice President) [Kaja Kallas] and in coordination with EU Member States, we are making sure that EU citizens in the country can count on our full support.”

Spain offers to negotiate

The Spanish foreign ministry offered in a statement to negotiate and help find a peaceful solution in Venezuela.

It further called for de-escalation, moderation and respect for international law in the South American country.

‘Act of armed aggression’: Russia

Russia expressed deep concern over the development and condemned what it described as an “act of armed aggression” against Venezuela committed by the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In the current situation, it is important … to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue,” it said.

“We call for immediate clarification of this situation. Such actions, if they did indeed take place, constitute an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

‘Great concern’: Germany

Germany’s foreign ministry said it was watching the situation in Venezuela with great concern.

A written communication obtained by Reuters said the ministry was in close contact with the embassy in Caracas, and a crisis team would meet later in the day.

Italy monitoring situation in Venezuela

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome and its diplomatic representation in Caracas were monitoring any developments of the situation in Venezuela with particular attention to the Italian community in the country.

Tajani said in a post on X that Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was being kept constantly informed and that the foreign ministry’s crisis unit was operational.

Earlier, Italy’s Ambassador in Venezuela said that around 160,000 Italians currently live in the country, most of them with dual passports, as well as some who are there for reasons of work and tourism.

‘Services fully mobilised’: Belgium

Belgium said it was coordinating with European partners in order to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela.

“Our embassy in Bogot, which is responsible for Venezuela, and our services in Brussels are fully mobilised. The situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with our European partners,” Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prevot said in a post on X.

Indonesia emphasises importance of UN Charter

Indonesia is also monitoring developments in Venezuela to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritise peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritising the protection of civilians,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said.

“Indonesia emphasises the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

Hezbollah expresses solidarity with Caracas

Lebanese armed faction Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the strikes and expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan presidency and government

“Hezbollah condemns the terrorist aggression and American thuggery against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” the statement read.

“Hezbollah further affirms its full solidarity with Venezuela — its people, presidency, and government — in confronting this American aggression and arrogance.”

Header image: Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. — AFP